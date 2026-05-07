Delhi CM flags off 13 mobile heat relief units in each district

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 mobile heat relief units in each district of the city to provide immediate assistance to people during the summer, officials said. CM Rekha Gupta during the launch on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the units will provide chilled drinking water, ORS packets, first-aid support, gamchas and caps to people in need. Each unit has been equipped with a cold water tank with a capacity of 400 to 500 litres, first-aid kits, ORS distribution facilities.

Officials said the units will operate daily from 11 am to 6 pm for the next three months in high-footfall and heat-prone areas, including labour chowks, bus stands, markets, slum clusters and other vulnerable locations across the city.

The government has also deployed 10 civil defence volunteers in every district of Delhi to support the operation. Each district is expected to distribute around 1,000 ORS packets, 300 cotton towels and 200 caps every day, officials said. Eco-friendly disposable glasses and proper waste collection arrangements have been made, officials said.

Gupta said the government’s aim is not merely to announce schemes, but to ensure that relief reaches to people directly. “These units will travel across different parts of the city to provide immediate support to residents,” Gupta said.

Gupta also released the government’s “Heat Action Plan 2026” booklet, outlining a detailed strategy to tackle rising temperatures and protect residents.

She added that the focus is on protecting vulnerable groups such as daily wage labourers, construction workers, street vendors, homeless people, senior citizens, women and children.