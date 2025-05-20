Delhi CM Gupta leads ‘Sindoor Yatra’ to honour army, Pahalgam victims

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and former Union minister Smriti Irani participated in a “Sindoor Yatra” organised by the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party at Connaught Place on Monday, in a show of solidarity with the armed forces and to “honour the martyrs of Pahalgam”. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Smriti Irani, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and others during Sindoor Yatra in at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Gupta described the event as “far more than just a ceremonial gesture”, calling it “a powerful and heartfelt tribute from the women of the nation to our armed forces.”

She said, “Through Operation Sindoor, India’s brave soldiers have valiantly safeguarded the honour and pride of the country’s daughters and sisters—an achievement that fills the entire nation with pride. The government and armed forces launched a bold and decisive strike against terrorism in Pakistan, successfully dismantling every terrorist base.”

Hundreds of women carrying tricolours took part in the yatra, which wound through central Delhi’s Connaught Place amid heavy security, accompanied by patriotic songs like Mera Rang De Basanti Chola and Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai. The event also saw participation from Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Irani said Operation Sindoor was more than a campaign—it was a symbol of national pride and resolve. “It sends a strong message to terrorists that whenever they look toward the women of this country, they will find the entire nation, the government of India, and our armed forces standing in defence of every daughter and mother. Through Operation Sindoor, we salute all women, and especially those mothers whose sons are safeguarding our borders,” she said.

Irani added that the nation bows not only to the army but also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pledged that India will “neither bow down nor break.” She said, “India’s army and the nation together have given a strong reply to Pakistan: we will not rest until every terrorist camp is destroyed.”