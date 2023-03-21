Delhi CM Kejriwal directs MCD to ensure sterilisation, vaccination of stray dogs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was reviewing the issues around stray dogs and cows with senior officials, directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday to ensure that all community dogs must be sterilised and administered anti-rabies vaccination, officials aware of the matter said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed MCD officials to ensure proper care and management of community dogs and stray cattle in the city. (HT Photo)

He added that the civic body’s veterinary department should deploy 16 new trucks for relocating cows and opening a new shelter for the rehabilitation of cows.

In an official statement issued by the chief minister’s office, the government has stated that the MCD officials have been directed to prepare a new action plan over the matter.

A government spokesperson said that two critical decisions were made during the meeting to alleviate the issue of stray cows. “Firstly, it was decided that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi would purchase an additional 16 trucks to transport destitute cows to the gaushalas. Currently, the MCD only has 12 trucks for this purpose. With the addition of these new trucks, the MCD will have a total of 28 trucks to collect destitute animals and take them to the gaushalas. This move will help the government better manage the issue of stray cows in the city,” the spokesperson said. The corporation has also been directed to open a new gaushala in Delhi.

The Delhi government operates four gaushalas for destitute cattle in the city. The stray cattle are shifted to these centers run by NGOs by the MCD’s veterinary department. For each stray cow lodged at these sites ₹40 per day is paid by MCDs and government-- ₹20 by the municipal corporation and ₹20 by the Delhi government. The civic body has been reporting shortage of space in the existing units.

Initially, six official gaushalas were set up in the city in late 1990s- three each in Bawana and Najafgarh. While one unit was closed in the initial allotment phase while the second unit in the form of Acharya Sushil Muni Gaushala was closed down in 2018 due to mismanagement and high mortality of cows, official explained. There are four operational official cow shelters located on the city outskirts at Dabur Hare Krishna in Surhera; Manav Gausadan in Rewla Khanpur; Gopal Gosadan in Harewali and Sri Krishna in Bawana. Surhera, Rewla-Khanpur and Ghumanhera are located in the Najafgarh region and Harewali and Bawana in north-west Delhi.

“Right now there are 17,800 cattle in these shelters which is already running beyond capacity. New sites should be opened and Acharya Sushil Muni shelter should be reopened by allocating it again as it can accommodate around 3,500 animals. Shelters operators are increasingly arguing that their shelters are full and they cant accept any more animal,” an MCD official said.

A government spokesperson said that opening of new gaushala will increase the total number of Gaushalas in the city to five, providing a better facility to look after stray cows. “CM has directed the officials of MCD to prepare a comprehensive plan for the construction of the new cowshed at the earliest,” he added.