Delhi CM Kejriwal launches initiative to make Delhi global city by 2047

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an initiative that aims to support partnerships of the government with corporates and citizen groups to work towards policies and strategies for the city’s development. The sectors for development include public infrastructure, transport network, solid waste management and fighting air pollution.

The initiative has been named “Delhi@2047”, which is in line with the Aam Aadmi Party’s vision document incorporated in the state budget 2021-22.

“Delhi has to be turned into a global city. We have to prepare a road map regarding our vision on how we see Delhi in 2047 – with the country completing 100 years of Independence. When we say 2047, we are not procrastinating here. We are developing strategies. We have to set both short-term and long-term goals. Long term goals include increasing Delhi’s per-capita income to match that in Singapore, bidding for hosting the Olympic Games. Goals such as 24x7 supply of water across the city have to be accomplished immediately,” said Kejriwal while addressing a video conference involving policy makers and corporate stakeholders, which was live-streamed.

Also Read | MHA nod to raise salaries, Delhi lawmakers says hike ‘too low’

Kejriwal said, “In the last five years, several sectors in Delhi, such as education, health, power and public services, have witnessed good growth and improvement. We improved the finances of the Delhi government and made governance more accountable. It shows that if one has the right intent and political will, several important things are doable. Several sectors need more work in the days to come, such as Delhi’s roads, water supply, public transport system, development of lakes, sports infrastructure, solid waste management and fighting air pollution. It is not rocket science. Cleaning Delhi actually can be turned into a revenue generating idea.”

“For doing such works, we need cooperation of residents, the corporate sector and all other sectors. We have set an example in Covid-19 management. This platform aims to provide a wide room for partnership and cooperation in making Delhi a global city of the 21st century, enhancing standard of life. I look forward to many more such meetings in the time to come,” he added.

While tabling the budget in the Delhi assembly on March 9, finance minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi’s population is likely to reach 32.8 million by 2047. “We have to set up infrastructure keeping that in mind. The budget will share the government’s vision on that… The government aims to increase Delhi’s per capita income and make it equivalent to that of Singapore by 2047,” Sisodia said.

The government had also expressed plans to bid for hosting the Olympics in 2048.