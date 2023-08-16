On his birthday, Kejriwal reiterates Sisodia jailed wrongly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reiterated his former deputy Manish Sisodia has been jailed in a false case while vowing to do everything possible for providing the best quality education to every child as he thanked those who wished the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lieutenant governor VK Saxena, whom the AAP chief has been at loggerheads with, were among those who wished Kejriwal. “Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Let’s all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide [the] best quality education to every child born in India.”

He added that will lay the foundation for a strong India. “That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sisodia’s arrest in February in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 exercise policy escalated tensions between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid a tussle over administrative control and governance of the national Capital.

Modi wished Kejriwal long life and good health days after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act was enacted to hand over the control of the Capital’s administration to the Union government despite AAP’s opposition. “Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health,” Modi wrote. Kejriwal thanked him for the wishes.

In his post on X, Saxena wrote: “Hearty birthday wishes to Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji. I pray to God for your healthy and long life.”

The greetings were exchanged hours before a two-day special session of the Delhi assembly was due to begin with AAP expected to raise the issue of the GNCDT Act. The session has been called against the backdrop of the passage of this law.

The control of bureaucrats has been at the core of the battles the Union and Delhi’s AAP governments have fought including in courts since 2015 when Kejriwal stormed to power.

A Supreme Court order on May 11 placed the control of services in the hands of the elected government. On May 19, the Union government issued an ordinance to snatch back the control before the GNCDT Act was passed last week.

The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) will now do all transfers and postings of officers. Kejriwal will chair NCCSA, which will also have two bureaucrats as members. NCCSA can take decisions with a majority which means that the two Union government-appointed bureaucrats can overrule the chief minister. In case of a difference of opinion, the lieutenant governor’s decision will be final.

The Opposition BJP said it will try to raise issues related to the alleged mismanagement of the floods in Delhi in July and the reconstruction of the chief minister’s official bungalow during the two-day session.