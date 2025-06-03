Delhi CM: Over 330K registered under PM-JAY, Vay Vandana Yojana

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that 330,369 beneficiaries have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), and 154,116 senior citizens have enrolled under the Vay Vandana Yojana since launch. She added that instructions have been issued to accelerate the registration process for the remaining eligible individuals. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

“The government is actively working to further expand the reach of these initiatives. Under PM-JAY and Vay Vandana Yojana, all eligible beneficiaries can avail of treatment up to ₹10 lakh at empanelled hospitals,” Gupta said, adding that 729 citizens in Delhi have already availed of benefits under these schemes since launch.

According to the CM, 83 hospitals in Delhi are currently empanelled under the schemes—59 private and 24 government-run. She also highlighted that patients requiring treatment not available in the city can access services at empanelled hospitals across India.

Gupta further highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing awareness and accessibility to these health schemes, especially among vulnerable populations such as senior citizens.