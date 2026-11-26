The Delhi Congress on Thursday stepped up its campaign against alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, with party leaders and workers taking to the streets on Constitution Day to demand protection of voting rights.

Led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, the protest is planned to culminate at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial. (AFP/Representational) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The march began at around 12.15 pm from Chandgi Ram Akhara, opposite the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, with participants carrying placards and posters, and raising slogans against the BJP and the Election Commission.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, it is planned to culminate at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial.

Also Read I 331k Form 6 applications filed as Delhi SIR claims phase ends

Congress alleges exclusion of genuine voters

The protest comes amid allegations by the Congress that genuine voters were being excluded from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Yadav accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to deprive people of their voting rights.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Deleting the names of living voters by showing them as dead is anti-democratic and a direct assault on the voting rights of the people," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Deleting the names of living voters by showing them as dead is anti-democratic and a direct assault on the voting rights of the people," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He further said the SIR exercise raised serious concerns over the exclusion of genuine voters from electoral rolls, with 47.56 lakh names missing from Delhi's draft roll. He demanded transparency in the deletion process and sought details of voters removed on account of death, migration or other reasons.

Protesters said that the exercise could disproportionately affect tenants, migrant workers and residents of unauthorised colonies and slum clusters, many of whom could face difficulties in establishing their eligibility because of documentation requirements.

The Congress earlier cited the case of Nehru Vihar ward in the Mustafabad assembly constituency, where it alleged that 75 living voters were declared dead through Form 7 applications.

‘Officials should do their job honestly’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Protesters demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities, special hearings for affected voters and action against officials found responsible for wrongful deletions.

Several party workers also questioned the requirement for voters to produce birth certificates to establish their eligibility, saying the process could disadvantage people born in Delhi's villages who may not possess such documents.

"Governments will come and go, but officials should do their job honestly," Yadav said, urging electoral officials to work impartially and without political pressure.

Also Read I Deleted voters’ appeals to get priority, Supreme Court tells Bengal SIR tribunals

The march is also aimed at supporting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged vote theft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, treasurer Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and co-in-charge Danish Abrar were among the leaders participating in the march.

AICC observers and Congress Working Committee members N Raghuveera Reddy, Rudra Raju and Akhilesh Prasad Singh were also present.