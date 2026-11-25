Delhi has received over 331,000 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral roll since the publication of the draft voters’ list on August 31, which deleted nearly 4.7 million voters’ names, as the extended deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ended on Wednesday. The draft electoral roll was published on August 31 following the SIR exercise. As of November 23, election authorities had disposed of 281,360 Form 6 applications. (ANI) more

The latest data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, showed that 331,540 Form 6 applications were received between August 31 and November 24.

The claims and objections window, which was originally scheduled to close on September 30, has been extended at least five times, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) granting voters additional time to seek inclusion or raise objections. The latest extension moved the deadline from October 30 to November 25.

The latest bulletin showed that 35,592 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were received during the claims period. Form 8 applications, used for corrections and other modifications, stood at 124,554 during the period.

Also Read | Delhi SIR: Of 326k Form 6 applications, 280k disposed so far

District-wise Applications Among the districts, West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims period at 40,029, followed by North East Delhi at 32,673 and East Delhi at 31,619. South East Delhi received 31,771 applications.

For deletion of names, South West Delhi topped the list with 4,816 Form 7 applications, followed by South Delhi with 4,729 and North East Delhi with 4,325.