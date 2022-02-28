Delhi cop blackmailed others with video of bribe exchange, son arrested

The Delhi Police are looking for a sub-inspector for allegedly running an extortion racket along with his son and trapping other police personnel by making videos of them taking money (in the present case, legally), and demanding ₹3 lakh to settle the matter, senior police officers privy to the development said, and added that the absconding cop’s 36-year-old son was caught “red-handed” on February 23.

The arrested person, identified as Upender Singh, was arrested by a team of the Jyoti Nagar police station around 10pm from Prem Vihar area in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, after he accepted ₹1 lakh from a policeman as the “first instalment” of the ₹3 lakh sum that he and his father allegedly demanded from two policemen deployed in a patrolling van of the local police station, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

“Upender is the son of sub-inspector Surender, whose involvement has also emerged in the crime. Surender is absconding. Our teams are trying to nab him,” said DCP Sain.

Explaining the racket, an investigator said that on February 1, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable posted in the patrolling van were on duty when around 11 am, they received a call that a mini-bus hit an auto-rickshaw. They went to the accident spot in Shahdara’s Jyoti Nagar area, and found that the bus driver fleeing. They chased and caught its driver. The auto driver followed them, and claimed that the bus had hit and damaged his vehicle. The bus driver called his employer, who reached there with four-five men and agreed to pay damages.

Since the damaged auto had blocked the traffic, the driver went to remove it. The bus owner was in a hurry so he gave the compensation money to the constable and asked him to give it to the auto driver. The policeman gave the money to the auto driver, the investigator said.

Ten days later, the constable received a call from a person who identified himself as Shiva, and told him that he had made a video of him taking a “bribe”. The caller demanded ₹3 lakh and threatened that he would give the video to senior police officers if the money was not paid. The caller also claimed that he knew sub-inspector Surender, said a second officer.

The two policemen lodged a complaint at their police station about it, and the matter was brought to the notice of DCP Sain, who directed the station house officer (SHO) to nab the extortionist. The role of the sub-inspector was confirmed as the constable recorded his telephonic conversations with him regarding the “settlement of the matter”.

On February 23, the constable and the ASI withdrew ₹1 lakh from their bank accounts to give the first instalment to the gang. A raiding team was sent with them. When they reached Prem Vihar chowk, the sub-inspector called the constable to meet his son Upender, and give the money to him.

“The team caught Upender soon after he accepted the money. We have taken Upender in custody and will soon nab his father,” the second officer said.