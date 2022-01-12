Delhi cop hits stray dog in viral video, transferred

A video that allegedly portrayed a police officer beating a stray dog with a stick was widely circulated on social media on Monday, following which Delhi Police identified the man and transferred him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday afternoon, one Harish Kumar, who said he was an animal activist, uploaded a video on Twitter, which showed a police officer beating a dog with a stick. Kumar said that the incident happened in lane 44 of Jaffrabad area of northeast Delhi on Monday.

HT could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video, but Delhi Police said on Twitter that they had taken cognizance of the video and added they were taking action against the erring police officer.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the erring officer is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Jaffrabad police station. He has been sent to the district lines (punishment posting), pending inquiry. Though police did not issue an official statement, there were reports on social media claiming that the ASI said he attacked the dog because it bit him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday morning, other animal activists shared a video of the dog at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre. One volunteer at the centre wrote that the dog’s eye was injured. “His leg is injured but not fractured. Tomorrow, an X-ray will be conducted to see if there is hairline fracture. His temperature is normal but he is not eating,” he said, requesting anonymity.