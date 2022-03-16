Delhi cops arrest 11 in 6 different cases under Operation Hifazat to curb street crime

The south district police on Tuesday arrested 11 suspects in six different cases under an operation launched to curb street crime, senior officers said.

Benita Mary Jaikar, deputy commissioner of police (south), said in six separate operations, two bootleggers, seven gamblers and two criminals carrying illegal knives, were arrested under ‘Operation Hifazat’ that was launched to deter criminals.

“Under the operation, intensive patrolling and combing operations are being carried out in crowded areas and crime-prone areas of south district against people involved in criminal activities,” she said.

She added that during the operation in area under different police stations including Fatehpur Beri, Maidangarhi, Neb Sarai, Tigri, Greater Kailash and Mehrauli, seven gamblers, two bootleggers and two suspects carrying illegal knife were arrested in separate incidents.