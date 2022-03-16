Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi cops arrest 11 in 6 different cases under Operation Hifazat to curb street crime
delhi news

Delhi cops arrest 11 in 6 different cases under Operation Hifazat to curb street crime

Benita Mary Jaikar, deputy commissioner of police (south), said in six separate operations, two bootleggers, seven gamblers and two criminals carrying illegal knives, were arrested under ‘Operation Hifazat’ that was launched to deter criminals
Under Operation Hifazat, intensive patrolling and combing operations are being carried out in crowded areas and crime-prone areas of south district against people involved in criminal activities (Representative image)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The south district police on Tuesday arrested 11 suspects in six different cases under an operation launched to curb street crime, senior officers said.

Benita Mary Jaikar, deputy commissioner of police (south), said in six separate operations, two bootleggers, seven gamblers and two criminals carrying illegal knives, were arrested under ‘Operation Hifazat’ that was launched to deter criminals.

“Under the operation, intensive patrolling and combing operations are being carried out in crowded areas and crime-prone areas of south district against people involved in criminal activities,” she said.

She added that during the operation in area under different police stations including Fatehpur Beri, Maidangarhi, Neb Sarai, Tigri, Greater Kailash and Mehrauli, seven gamblers, two bootleggers and two suspects carrying illegal knife were arrested in separate incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP