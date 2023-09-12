Delhi cops on G20 duty to get 2 leaves over next 10 days

Delhi Police officers and personnel between the ranks of inspectors and constables, who were deployed for long hours and without leave for briefing and rehearsals during the now concluded G20 Summit, will be given two days off duty, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The days off will be given over a period of the next 10 days.

Those directly involved in the G20 duty had to report as early as 4am or 5am over a fortnight for rehearsals and briefings. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

The decision was taken by police chief Sanjay Arora to provide adequate rest to the staff. This apart, Arora asked the deputy commissioners of police (DCP) to organise district and unit-wise “bada khana” (lavish meal) at dates of individual convenience as a token of gratitude on his behalf for the G20 staff. A communication in this regard was sent out from Arora’s office to the DCPs.

Arora asked the DCPs “to work out a scheme of 48 hours permission and duty rest to the staff posted under their supervision in a manner that one-fifth of the staff is provided 48 hours rest at a time so that entire staff gets the requisite rest over the next ten working days.”

Arora, in a separate message, also said that “the smooth, professional and precise execution of the G20 arrangement” was possible only “by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objective of the mega arrangement by all”.

Senior police officers said that while over 35,000 staff were involved in the summit’s security and traffic arrangements, the remaining strength was kept on standby and overseeing law and order.

“The leaves of the entire police force were cancelled. Those directly involved in the G20 duty had to report as early as 4am or 5am over a fortnight for rehearsals and briefings. During the event, many people worked for 18 to 20 hours,” said the officer.

