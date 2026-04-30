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Delhi court acquits man in wife's murder case, cites lack of proof

Delhi court acquits man in wife's murder case, cites lack of proof

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of murdering his wife during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying that the prosecution failed to establish his guilt beyond reasonable doubt as key witnesses turned hostile and did not support the case.

Delhi court acquits man in wife's murder case, cites lack of proof

Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat was hearing a case against Aftab, who was accused of murdering his wife during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

In an order dated April 28, the court said, "Prosecution could not prove that the accused Aftab had caused injuries to the deceased Saima with the intention to kill her. Even the motive is not proved. Thus, the accused cannot be held to be liable for the offence under Section 302 IPC."

Aftab was arrested after his wife was found with multiple injuries at her rented accommodation in northeast Delhi's Saboli Bagh area on May 17, 2020. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

According to the prosecution, Aftab had allegedly assaulted his wife following a domestic dispute leading to her death and later fled the scene.

The court noted that the post-mortem report confirmed that the death was caused by multiple ante-mortem injuries due to blunt force impact and medical evidence alone could not establish the guilt of the accused in the absence of credible eyewitness or circumstantial evidence.

"This PMR proves that the deceased had died due to various injuries, but the eye witnesses and other public witnesses have not named accused Aftab as the person who caused such injuries nor any weapon was used… which makes prosecution case doubtful," the court said.

The court further found that there was no convincing evidence to show that Istiyar had knowingly harboured the accused after the incident.

"Prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt," the court said, extending the benefit of doubt to both accused persons.

It then acquitted both the accused, Aftab and Ishtiyar, of all charges framed against them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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