Delhi court bars singer-actor Sapna Choudhary’s husband from contacting her

A Delhi court has barred singer and actor Sapna Choudhary’s husband from contacting or visiting her residence and workplace as he faces a domestic violence case. Singer and actor Sapna Choudhary.

Choudhary filed a plea, through advocate Preeti Singh, in the court of Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Singh (Dwarka) under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against her husband, Yashveer Sahu. She accused Sahu of threatening her and said he could potentially disrupt her professional commitments and malign her reputation. Choudhary cited the premiere of her movie scheduled for this month, and said there “was grave apprehension” that Sahu could create a hindrance.

Singh said Sahu’s conduct forced Choudhary to leave their home and move to her paternal home in Najafgarh.

In its order on Tuesday, the court said Sahu is restrained from approaching Choudhary, contacting her in any manner, or visiting her place of residence or work until the next date of hearing on July 25.

The court said there were sufficient grounds to summon Sahu after examining Choudhary’s affidavit and material evidence placed on record, including photographs of injuries sustained and audio recordings supporting her allegations. It directed police to ensure strict compliance with its directives and extend necessary assistance to Choudhary.