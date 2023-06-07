Atishi gets clearance to attend Cambridge University conference

The Delhi high court on Wednesday disposed of minister Atishi’s plea against a delay in the Union government’s clearance for her to attend a conference at Cambridge University after the external affairs ministry submitted that she was given the go-ahead on Tuesday.

Delhi education minister Atishi.

Atishi has been invited to speak at Cambridge University conference titled “India at 100: Towards Becoming a Global Leader” on June 15.

Lawyer Pavan Narang, who represented the Union government, said the matter was pending before the economic affairs department but Atishi can now apply for her visa and travel. The court noted this and disposed of the plea.

On Monday, Atishi filed an application in a pending petition of her ministerial colleague Kailash Gahlot challenging the provision requiring elected officials of the states, including chief ministers, to seek clearances from the Union government for foreign visits. The court asked her to file a separate petition, which was done on Tuesday.

In her plea, Atishi called her visit significant as it will allow the Delhi government to “showcase the leaps” made in areas of education, health, and urban development.

The petition said restricting her right to travel abroad on a discretionary basis impinges on her personal liberty. It said the requirement for constitutional functionaries and ministers in state governments to seek “political clearance” for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of their constitutional offices.

The plea said the Delhi government gave her administrative clearance for the travel last month. It added the central government “has only been responding” with queries and clarification after the lieutenant governor forwarded the proposal to it. Atishi added this has delayed the whole process, including her application for her visa.

“It has been more than 10 days now, and no clearance has yet been issued to her.” The plea said that the non-decision on the matter until June 6 left only eight days for the formalities to be completed.

The plea said the petitioner has arranged multiple visits to primary schools in the UK to “ensure that Delhi’s children gain from best practices in primary school education abroad”.

