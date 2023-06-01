Shahbad murder: Delhi court extends accused Sahil’s police remand till Saturday

Delhi Rohini court of the metropolitan magistrate on Thursday extended the police remand of Sahil, who is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old to death on Sunday evening at E-block in Shahbad Dairy area, for three days. Minor girl murder accused Sahil was arrested on Monday (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said the investigator produced Sahil before a duty metropolitan magistrate’s residence on Thursday morning with a request to extend his police remand for three more days for his further interrogation.

“Due to security reasons, Sahil was produced in the early court, instead of the regular court. Considering our request, the court extended his police custody till Saturday,” said the DCP.

Singh said that Sahil has so far given many contradictory statements about the incidents and weapons used in the commission of crime, to mislead the police investigation.

“We have searched all the spots from Shahbad Dairy to Rithala metro station, where the accused had claimed to throw the knife. But, the weapon has not yet been recovered. We may take him to his aunt’s place in Bulandshahr– from where he was arrested, to trace the entire route. Since the weapon of offence will be vital evidence for the prosecution, we are mainly focusing on its recovery right now,” the DCP added.

According to Delhi police, Sahil stabbed the minor girl at least 16 times, kicked her limp body, and battered her relentlessly with a stone slab in a brutal attack in a narrow lane in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday.

He then fled to his aunt’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and was arrested from that city on Monday after police traced a call he made to his mother. As a call was traced from his aunt to his father, Sahil was arrested and brought to Delhi on Monday.