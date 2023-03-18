Delhi court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s judicial custody till March 31

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for 13 days in connection with the money laundering case, while dismissing an application seeking transfer of his case.

Sukesh Chandrashekar was produced before the Delhi court on Saturday in connection to the money laundering case registered by ED (File Photo)

The Patiala House Court’s Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik extended Chandrashekhar’s judicial custody till March 31.

Chandrashekhar, who appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday had filed a handwritten application asking for his case to be transferred from the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik alleging bias.

ASJ Shailendra Malik expressed displeasure with the application stating that an accused does not have the right to comment upon a presiding officer.

The court also observed that “when the accused gets relief then the court is good and when he does not, the court is biased.”

The court thus refused to hear the application, however, it observed that he has the right to approach the principal district and sessions judge and the higher courts with his application.

He was arrested in an enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly duping former promoter of Religare Enterprises Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of ₹3.5 crore.

According to the complainant registered against Chandrashekar, he had called Japna Singh by impersonating himself as a senior government official and allegedly extorted money from her in crores.

