Delhi court grants bail to businessman in VVIP chopper case

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to the accused on Monday, noting that the investigation will take time to complete and he has been in custody since January 29, 2021.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Appearing for Gupta, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa rejected ED’s allegations and argued that these companies have no connection with AgustaWestland and have never received any money in their accounts.(Getty images. Representative image)

A Delhi court has granted bail to businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Rs3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to the accused on Monday, noting that the investigation will take time to complete and he has been in custody since January 29, 2021. According to the Enforcement Directorate, 62-year-old Gupta through his companies, committed the offence of money laundering in proceeds of crime amounting to $24,624,298.

Appearing for Gupta, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa rejected ED’s allegations and argued that these companies have no connection with AgustaWestland and have never received any money in their accounts.

ED alleged that Gupta, the director of KRBL Limited, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case.

