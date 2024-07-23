Delhi court grants bail to Delhi minister Atishi in defamation case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi minister Atishi Marlena in the criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor for levelling allegations against BJP of poaching Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. The court granted bail to Atishi in the defamation matter on a bail bond of ₹ 20,000. (PTI file photo)

The offence being a bailable offence, additional chief judicial magistrate Tanya Bamniyal granted bail to Marlena, who had physically appeared before the court, directing her to file a bail bond of ₹20,000 and one surety of the like amount.

Appearing for Marlena, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and Shailendra Singh sought time to scrutinise the documents before arguing in the case.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on August 8.

Kapoor had approached the court on April 29, this year, stating that after the case was registered by the CBI and ED regarding the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy, AAP and its leaders levelled allegations against BJP.

The court, after hearing testimonies of the complainant witnesses, had on May 28 issued summons to Atishi.

At the same time, the court did not issue any summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While summoning Atishi, the court said that, “It appears that alleged accused no. 1 (Atishi) by her spoken words and by words which were intended to be read have made defamatory imputations which prima facie have lowered the reputation of the complainant amongst the right- thinking members of the society and the same has been made knowing and intending to harm the reputation of the complainant”.

The court also observed that the testimony of the complainant’s witnesses prima facie show that the defamatory utterances and statements were made by Atishi.

In April, the BJP had sent a defamation notice to Atishi following her claim that she had been approached to join the saffron party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

Holding a press conference, Atishi had claimed the ED was planning to arrest her and other AAP leaders.