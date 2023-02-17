Delhi court grants bail to Rinku Sharma murder accused

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Tajuddin, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Rinku Sharma in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area in 2021.

Sharma, 25, a hospital technician, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men on February 10, 2021.

Observing that the accused had been in custody for about two years and the witnesses have not been examined yet also the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is also awaited, additional sessions judge Neeraj Gaur on February 13 granted bail to Tajuddin on the condition that the accused shall not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness.

“The applicant is in custody for about two years. As already discussed, the trial will take its own time. The public witnesses have not been examined but the reason, therefore, has been beyond the control of the court. The non-examination of public witnesses cannot be made an absolute ground to deny all bail applications,” Delhi’s Rohini court noted.

Advocate Ravi Drall, appearing for the accused, had submitted before the court that Tajuddin has been in custody since February 12, 2021, and his last bail was dismissed in September 2022.

Drall pointed out that although Tajuddin’s name was included in the supplementary statement, it was not mentioned in the initial complaint and demanded bail, which was opposed by the public prosecutor opposed on the ground that the offence is of a serious nature.

The court, however, after hearing the submissions observed that “the court is to strike a balance between the liberty guaranteed to the accused persons and the rights of the victims.”

The court thus granted bail to Tajuddinon furnishing the bail bond of Rs. 35,000 and one surety of like amount. Court also directed that the accused shall intimate the court in case of a change of his residential address.

