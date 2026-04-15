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Delhi court grants Telangana Police transit remand of 2 bankers in 68-lakh cyber fraud

Delhi court grants Telangana Police transit remand of 2 bankers in ₹68-lakh cyber fraud

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court has granted five days' transit remand to the Telangana Police of two Delhi-based bank employees arrested in connection with a cyber fraud with a 74-year-old retired doctor in Hyderabad.

Delhi court grants Telangana Police transit remand of 2 bankers in 68-lakh cyber fraud

Vaibhav Pal and Vinod Ram were produced before Duty Magistrate Aneeza Bishnoi after being arrested from Defence Colony, Delhi, on April 13.

The two were booked at the Cyber Crimes police station in Hyderabad under charges of impersonation, organised crime, cheating, forgery, and sections of the IT Act.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, A Sucharitha, was browsing Facebook when she came across a video of the "Union Minister of Finance" explaining that shares can be bought at a low price and sold at a higher price. She believed the advertisement to be genuine and invested a basic amount of 22,000 in the scheme.

Then the alleged "manager" of the scheme pressed her to deposit increasingly more money into different bank accounts on a short notice.

The IO said the accused will be accompanied by four police personnel to Hyderabad and they will depart from Delhi on April 15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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