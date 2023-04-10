Home / Cities / Delhi News / On Delhi Police plea, court notice to news channel on Shraddha Walkar case

On Delhi Police plea, court notice to news channel on Shraddha Walkar case

ByDeepankar Malviya
Apr 10, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Aftab Poonawala planned to dispose of Shraddha Walkar’s belongings to make it appear that she had broken up with him and had left with her possessions

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday told private television channel Aaj Tak to put on hold any proposed telecast of material related to the Shraddha Walkar murder case following an application by the Delhi police which complained that the channel might put out details of accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narcoanalysis test.

The Delhi police argued that putting out a recording or transcript of Aftab Poonawala’s narcoanalysis conducted in November would not only hurt the prosecution’s case but also the sentiments of the families of the accused and the victim (File Photo)
The Delhi police argued that putting out a recording or transcript of Aftab Poonawala’s narcoanalysis conducted in November would not only hurt the prosecution’s case but also the sentiments of the families of the accused and the victim (File Photo)

The city police argued that putting out a recording or transcript of the forensic examination conducted in November would not only hurt the prosecution’s case but also hurt the sentiments of the families of the accused and the victim, Shraddha Walkar.

Poonawala allegedly murdered Shraddha Walkar in May 2022, used a saw and other weapons to dismember her body, stored the body parts in a freshly purchased refrigerator, and later disposed of the body parts in Delhi’s jungle areas over weeks.

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar Singh told the police to serve a copy of its request on the television channel, underlining that the channel needed to be heard at length as well.

“I am of the view the application needs to be heard at length not only from the side of the State but also from the side of Aaj Tak news channel For this, let the State serve a copy of application on the Aaj Tak channel (by the name of company) which shall be at liberty to file a response,” the judge said.

“This court is of the view that till the next date, Aaj Tak news channel shall not utilize in any form any material related to FIR No. 659/2022, PS Mehrauli,” the court said, noting that the release of sensitive information will have “psychological repercussions” on the accused and the victim’s family

The court listed the next hearing on April 17.

Poonawala, 28, and Walkar, 27, both originally from Vasai near Mumbai, moved to Delhi in May 2022. In its 6,629-page charge sheet filed in January this year, police said Poonawala was of an “aggressive nature” and used to beat Walkar for petty issues, and that though Walkar wanted to end the relationship, she could not as she had no contact with her father or brother. Shraddha sought counselling through the Practo app to cope with her situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused beat charge sheet counselling delhi court delhi police rakesh kumar singh relationship response state telecast victim + 10 more
accused beat charge sheet counselling delhi court delhi police rakesh kumar singh relationship response state telecast victim + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out