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Delhi court rejects Sucheta Dalal's plea against removal of content defaming Manoj Sandesara

Delhi court rejects Sucheta Dalal's plea against removal of content defaming Manoj Sandesara

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:02 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal challenging an ex parte interim order restraining the publication of content linking businessman Manoj Kesarichand Sandesara and his family to the alleged Sterling Biotech bank fraud case.

Delhi court rejects Sucheta Dalal's plea against removal of content defaming Manoj Sandesara

District Judge Vinod Kumar Meena, while hearing the plea, said the appellant had an effective remedy before the trial court, where the application for an interim injunction was still pending adjudication.

"Without going into the length and breadth of legality/merits of the impugned ex parte interim order, the court is of the view that the appellant has an opportunity to be heard before the learned trial court. The appeal is not maintainable at this stage," the court said.

Dalal had challenged an earlier court order allowing an application filed by Sandesara seeking an interim injunction restraining websites from publishing content against him linking to the Sterling Biotech bank fraud case.

The interim order had restrained platforms such as Google and Meta, along with unidentified parties, from publishing or hosting content linking Sandesara and his family members to the alleged bank fraud involving Sterling Biotech.

"In view of the above-mentioned, it can be easily deduced that the appeal is not maintainable at this stage, as the appellant has the opportunity to be heard before the learned trial court," the judge said.

It clarified that its observations were confined to the maintainability of the appeal and would not affect the merits of the pending proceedings before the trial court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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