Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court seeks status report on ‘undue favours’ claim against minister
delhi news

Delhi court seeks status report on ‘undue favours’ claim against minister

The complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had given undue favour to a company by giving it the tenders to set up seven temporary hospitals in the city.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The complaint sought a probe into the role of PWD minister Satyendar Jain in the award of projects worth 1,256 crore “in a single day without obtaining the sanction” from the Delhi government. (Amal KS/HT Archive)

New Delhi: A city court has sought a status report from the city police on a complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, alleging that the Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had given undue favour to a company by giving it the tenders to set up seven temporary hospitals in the city.

On Tuesday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey passed the order directing the in-charge/director of the ACB to file the status report on October 9.

Tiwari, in his complaint, had alleged a “big fraud in award of Public Works Department tender for setting of seven temporary hospital at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Chacha Nehru Bal Chiksalaya, GTB Hospital Complex, Sarita Vihar and Raghubir Nagar, while giving undue favour to a company”.

The complaint claimed that the project was awarded for 1,256 crore “in a single day without obtaining the sanction of the projects” from the Delhi government.

“The complainant requested to conduct enquiries regarding the role and involvement of Satyender Jain (PWD Minister, Govt of NCT); Shashikant, engineer in chief, PWD, GNCT, Delhi; Sanjeev Rastogi, chief engineer, PWD, GNCT, Delhi, while awarding the tender to M/s SAM (India) Buildwell Pvt Ltd for setting up seven temporary hospitals,” the court said.

RELATED STORIES

Tiwari alleged that Shashikant, on the day of his retirement, approved three tenders in favour of the company without checking its bidding capacity, pointing out that the project was “not formally sanctioned by the Delhi government as per law”.

Jain did not comment on the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC seeks police response on bail plea filed by accused in hate slogan case

Delhi worst affected by coal pollution, finds C40 Cities report

South Delhi restaurant that denied entry to woman shuts

Delhi: Preparations begin as Ramlila groups greet green light for festivities
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP