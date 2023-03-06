Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to 14 days’ judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Manish Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

CBI submitted before the Court that they may seek further police custody at a later stage as the investigation in the case is continuing.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with the case and was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on the next day. The CBI custody was further extended for a period of 2 days on Saturday. CBI till date has had 7 days custody of Sisodia out of 15 days permitted as per law.

CBI had also stated in the court that the Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to give political colour to the matter by giving political statements in the media.

The court sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 and allowed him to carry a copy of Srimad Bhagwadgita, a pen, diary and his spectacles along with prescribed medicines.

Sisodia asked the court to allow him to be kept in a cell in the Vipasana Centre of the Tihar Jail, to which the court asked the jail authorities to consider his request as per the prison manual.

Sisodia has also moved a bail application before the court on Friday citing that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody, and that all the other co-accused in the matter have been granted bail. The court sought CBI’s reply to the bail application and has listed the bail application for further hearing on March 10.

His arrest is connected to the excise policy in which the agency claims kickbacks were paid. But the policy was scrapped when lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena asked for an investigation, citing a report by the chief secretary who alleged irregularities. The AAP government has rejected the charges, alleging it to be a ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government to target its rival.

On Tuesday, Sisodia approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and quashing of the first information report (FIR), but the apex court refused to intervene and pointed out that he had sufficient legal remedies to exhaust before approaching the top court of the country.

“.....you have full alternate remedies available (but) you have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do we entertain it here?” the Supreme Court said.

Sisodia, who was holding 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, gave his resignation hours after his plea was junked by the apex court.