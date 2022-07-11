Delhi's Tis Hazari Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over ‘Kaali’ row
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued summons and notice of injunction to “Kaali” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a suit seeking to restrain her from depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.
Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.
“Undersigned (judge) is of the opinion that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order against them. Therefore, issue summons of the suit and notice of the injunction application…,” the judge said.
The petition seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the filmmaker alleged that the accused depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promo video of their upcoming Movie “Kaali”.
“Further, the poster of the film depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking cigarette which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency,” it claimed.
The plea added that the poster was tweeted by Manimekalai from her Twitter handle.
The plea, filed by Raj Gaurav, also sought an interim injunction to restrain Manimekalai temporarily from depicting goddesses in the way they have been depicted in the poster and video and tweet.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Retired Bangalore University professor wins ₹13 lakh after suing bank
A 65-year-old retired Bangalore University professor won back ₹13 lakh of professor KP Sreenath's retirement funds that he had lost to cyber criminals by suing a national bank after he was denied a refund, along with another ₹35,000 compensation. According to reports, professor KP Sreenath had the shock of his life when he saw that nearly ₹13 lakh of his retirement funds were missing from his bank account with the State Bank of India.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in 2021 case
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel's reporter. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing on Zubair's police custody remand, APO said. Hearing on the bail is also scheduled on July 13, defense counsel Harjit Singh added.
-
Sena's 16 MPs tell Uddhav Thackeray to back NDA's president pick Murmu: MP
Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said 16 MPs of the party, who had attended a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday, requested the former Maharashtra chief minister to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. News agency PTI, quoting Kiritkar, reported that 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting Murmu.
-
Man arrested for killing brother's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing Balram Nishad (55)'s brother's wife by hitting Rani's on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said. Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said. Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.
-
12 MLAs of Goa Congress likely to join BJP: CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who is also the party's Goa in-charge, on Monday claimed that 12 MLAs of the Goa Congress are ready to leave the party and join the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics