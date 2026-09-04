New Delhi, A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the police in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case, where 23 people lost their lives on June 3 this year.

Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet in Malviya Nagar Hotel fire case

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Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap was hearing arguments on consideration of the chargesheet filed against the hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and two others for allegedly flouting bed-and-breakfast rules to run the 26-room establishment despite the rejection of an earlier application for a hotel licence.

In an order dated September 3, the court said, "The present chargesheet has been filed against three accused…Perusal of the chargesheet reveals that the allegations levelled against the accused persons and the material on record is prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case. Accordingly, this court takes cognisance of the offences mentioned in the charge sheet."

Earlier, on September 1, Delhi Police chargesheeted Bajaj, Jay Mishra, the manager-cum-accountant, and Keshav Negi, the cook, in the hotel fire case, alleging that the establishment was being operated in violation of B&B norms, which permitted only six rooms.

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{{^usCountry}} The court said there were sufficient grounds to proceed against all three accused persons and listed the matter for arguments on charge for September 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court said there were sufficient grounds to proceed against all three accused persons and listed the matter for arguments on charge for September 17. {{/usCountry}}

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The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet was filed before the court containing judicial and medical documents and other enclosures. Statements of more than 130 witnesses were recorded during the investigation, police said.

Bajaj had initially applied for a hotel licence around two years ago, but his application was rejected because the property had only one entry and exit point lacked a fire exit, according to the investigators.

He did not reapply for the licence and instead operated the property under the B&B framework, police alleged.

The establishment had 26 rooms despite the permission for only six.

Police also alleged that Mishra, Bajaj's close associate and the frontman handling the business, submitted a false affidavit and that they were not residing at the premises despite the B&B rules requiring the owner or operator to stay there.

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The three accused have been chargesheeted under sections 105 , 326 , 324 , 125 and 125 and 287 of the BNS, police said.

The fire at the B&B in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani on June 3 claimed 23 lives, including a 16-year-old girl and more than a dozen foreign nationals.

According to the investigation, the fire started in the kitchen after Negi allegedly left an oil fryer switched on while preparing tea for himself.

The oil reportedly reached its auto-ignition temperature and caught fire, setting the ceiling and nearby combustible material ablaze.

Police alleged that Negi initially attempted to douse the flames but fled when they grew beyond his control without alerting the guests, neighbours or emergency services.

The investigators are examining the nearly 30-minute gap before the first emergency call was made.

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The fire spread rapidly through the five-storey building, with inflammable materials and the building's single entry-exit route allegedly aggravating the situation and trapping the occupants in the smoke-filled premises.

The final forensic report is awaited, police said.

A supplementary chargesheet will be filed after the completion of the investigation, and more people could come under the ambit of the probe, the officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.