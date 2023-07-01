Shahbad Dairy murder case: Delhi court takes cognizance, hearing on July 20

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police in the Shahbad Dairy murder case where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a man who stabbed her with a knife and hit her with a stone slab. The incident took place on the evening of May 28. People gather outside the residence of the 16-year-old girl who was allegedly stabbed to death last month (Fike Photo)

Additional sessions judge (fast track special court) (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Richa Gusain Solanki took cognizance of the 640-page charge sheet filed by the police and listed the matter on July 20 for hearing the arguments on the issue of framing of charges against the accused, Sahil.

The Delhi Police had on June 27 submitted a 640-page charge sheet in the case in a city court a month after the alleged murder.

The police have charged accused Sahil under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act and sections of Arms Act as well as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police have also submitted 20 exhibits along with the chargesheet including CCTV footage, voice samples, biological samples, etc.

Sahil was arrested on May 29, a day after the horrifying incident, from Bulandshahr and was brought to Delhi on the same day.

In the charge sheet after investigating the case, the police said that the suspect was in a relationship with the minor and they often fought over various issues.

Sahil had stabbed the girl more than 16 times and then bludgeoned her face with a stone slab multiple times.

The horrifying crime was also captured on CCTV camera, wherein the locals can be seen passing by and not intervening even as the murder is being committed.