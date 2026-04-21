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Delhi court upholds bail for minor in Dwarka crash

A Delhi court upheld bail for a minor driver in a hit-and-run case, rejecting the victim's mother's appeal, citing lack of evidence for bail cancellation.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court on Monday rejected a woman’s appeal against bail granted to the minor driver who allegedly killed her 23-year-old son, a biker, in a Dwarka hit-and-run, observing that “ends of justice” would not be defeated if the juvenile remained out on bail.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional sessions judge Rajat Goyal of the Dwarka courts said underage driving and fatal accidents have become “more common than we care to admit”. The court underlined that the incident, “as tragic and unfortunate as it is,” lacked the depravity and perversity required to shock the collective conscience of society.

The judge added that the mother’s mere apprehension that the minor or his family might tamper with evidence or influence the trial, cannot be used to curtail the right of personal freedom of the juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“There is no ground for setting aside the impugned order,” the court noted.

Advocate Aman Singh Bakshi, representing the victim Sahil Dhaneshra’s mother Inna Makan, argued that the minor was a habitual offender with previous traffic challans. He said the gravity of the offence and the rash driving warranted cancellation of bail. The court, however, did not find merit in the submission.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

juvenile justice act delhi court
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