New Delhi: Delhi has planted 7.1 million saplings under the 2026-27 mega plantation drive, exceeding the target of 7.07 million set for various government agencies and institutions, according to data the Delhi government released on Friday.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the plantation drive, launched on July 7 during Van Mahotsav, would now move into a phase focused on protecting and nurturing the saplings.

“Achieving the target of 7 million saplings is not the end of the campaign, but the beginning of a sustained effort to make Delhi greener, more climate-resilient and healthier,” Gupta said.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife recorded the highest plantation figure at 3.2 million saplings against a target of 2.7 million. The Delhi Development Authority planted 2.01 million saplings against a target of 2.34 million, while the New Delhi Municipal Council planted 0.58 million against a target of 0.5 million.

The Delhi Cantonment Board reported 89,050 plantations against a target of 15,050, while the Delhi Jal Board planted 34,006 against a target of 20,600. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi planted 0.34 million saplings against a target of 0.5 million.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said 2.49 million saplings were planted across the Central, DDA and South Ridge areas. The campaign also involved schools, colleges, RWAs, NGOs, public institutions and citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said 2.49 million saplings were planted across the Central, DDA and South Ridge areas. The campaign also involved schools, colleges, RWAs, NGOs, public institutions and citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Under a public slot-booking facility, 189,116 bookings were made, with 147,095 citizens participating in plantation activities involving 356,986 saplings. Another 0.76 million saplings were distributed through government nurseries.

“Protecting every sapling planted in Delhi and helping it grow is as important as planting it,” Gupta said, urging citizens to care for the saplings they planted or received.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the next focus would be on ensuring the survival, protection and nurturing of the saplings planted during the campaign.