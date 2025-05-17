Menu Explore
Delhi: Dead patient’s family accuses Moolchand hospital of negligence

ByRidhima Gupta
May 17, 2025 05:32 AM IST

In allegations of medical negligence against a doctor or a hospital, police cannot directly register an FIR. Instead they have to first take an expert opinion

Delhi Police have received a complaint of alleged medical negligence against Moolchand Hospital in Lajpat Nagar following the death of a 30-year-old patient, officers said on Thursday

A 2005 Supreme Court order mandates police to first take an expert opinion in such cases from the Delhi Medical Council — the statutory body that regulates medical practice in the Capital — or from any medical college.
A 2005 Supreme Court order mandates police to first take an expert opinion in such cases from the Delhi Medical Council — the statutory body that regulates medical practice in the Capital — or from any medical college.

No FIR has been filed yet, as police are awaiting the postmortem report, they added. The hospital has denied the allegation, stating that all due protocols were followed during treatment.

In cases of alleged medical negligence, a 2005 Supreme Court ruling bars police from registering an FIR without first seeking expert medical opinion.

“The autopsy was conducted by a medical board at AIIMS and video recorded. The body was handed over to the family. We are waiting for the autopsy report before taking further steps,” a senior police officer said.

The patient, Heem Kumar Singh from Hajipur Keda near Agra, was admitted to the hospital on May 6 with persistent stomach pain. He died on Thursday, according to hospital staff and his family.

DCP (south east) Ravi Kumar Singh said a police team visited the hospital and seized treatment records.

According to the deceased’s younger brother, Bhagwan Singh, 29, doctors initially said the pain was due to kidney issues. On May 9, they informed the family that Heem Kumar’s left kidney was severely damaged and required immediate removal. Despite a second surgery, the infection worsened, and he died on Thursday.

“For two weeks, doctors told us his condition was under control. But on Wednesday, when I told them we couldn’t afford further costly treatment, their attitude suddenly changed,” the brother alleged in his complaint.

While the treating doctor did not respond to queries, the hospital administration called the allegations baseless.

“Our doctors followed all protocols and did their best. The patient’s condition and treatment were communicated to the family at every stage,” the hospital said in a statement.

