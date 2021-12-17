Delhi disaster management authority extends all Covid-related curbs till Dec 31

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended all existing relaxations as well as curbs, on account of Covid-19 pandemic, in the national capital till December 31.

In an order on Wednesday, the DDMA said activities currently permitted in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 midnight. However, it stated that all political, social, cultural, religious and other such gatherings shall continue to remain prohibited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But given all existing relaxations, Christmas and New Year’s Eve will not be a muted affair like they were last year, when there were stricter restrictions in place due to the third wave of the pandemic in the city. But, the order also implies that no big parties, gatherings or events will be allowed in the city during the festive season.

Apart from a cap of 50% seating capacity in bars and restaurants, the order also said restriction will continue on halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 86 Covid cases and zero deaths, according to the state health bulletin.The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.15%.

“And whereas, the status of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and it has been observed that though the overall number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved, due caution and care has to be continued so that adequate standards of Covid appropriate behaviour continues to be followed and any such activity, that can lead to a surge in cases, is allowed only after rigorous and due diligence,” read the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws. This order shall not prohibit any further restrictions / measures imposed by any other department or authority or institution empowered under any relevant law to control the spread of Covid-19 virus as well as for any other purpose,” it further said.