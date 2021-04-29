Delhi doesn’t have vaccines for 18-44 age group: Health minister

With no vaccine doses available, Delhi will not begin Phase 3 of the vaccination drive for those between the ages of 18 and 44 years on May 1, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

“We don’t have enough vaccines. We have requested for procurement of vaccines from the respective companies. Despite all preparations being made, vaccines should be available for inoculation to begin. As soon as these things are made clear and we receive the vaccines, we will let you know in a couple of days or so. We haven’t received the schedule from companies yet, which includes how many vials will reach on which dates,” the minister said at a press briefing.

Delhi has placed an order for 13.4 million doses of the vaccine, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday.

Adding to the confusion, private hospitals also have no clarity on how to procure vaccine doses on their own. “So far, there is no clarity on whether we will receive any more doses from the state government or if we will have to depend on the doses that we purchase ourselves. If it is the latter, we are likely to not have any doses on May 1 to vaccinate even those above 45 who need their second dose,” said an official from one of the major private hospitals in Delhi, asking not to be named.

Government hospitals and district officials too are unsure about where the doses will come from and how they are to be distributed. “We haven’t received any communication about what to do with the vaccine doses or whether we will get any additional doses on May 1. We have vaccination centres ready at the hospital. We will immunise people whenever we get the doses,” said a senior administrator from Lok Nayak hospital.