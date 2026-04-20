New Delhi, Three men have been arrested in connection with holding hostage and robbing the family of a businessman in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area. Among the accused is the family's domestic help, who had been hired days before the incident, police said on Monday.

Delhi: Domestic help among 3 held in Golf Links dacoity case

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The accused were identified as Guddu Kumar Kamat alias Raju , the domestic help, Raman Kamat alias Sushil , both residents of Bihar and Amit Singh alias Gabbar , a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, they said.

Two of the accused, Guddu and Raman, were arrested from Mumbai, while Amit was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said.

Police said the case pertains to a dacoity reported on April 17, where the domestic help had allegedly conspired with 5-6 accomplices to target his employer's residence.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Raman, who had been employed at the house barely three days before the incident, deliberately opened the main gate to facilitate the entry of the gang members.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused then entered the house, allegedly held family members hostage and fled with jewellery worth around ₹25 lakh, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused then entered the house, allegedly held family members hostage and fled with jewellery worth around ₹25 lakh, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The route and movement of the suspects were traced through sustained technical surveillance and data analysis, which ultimately led to their identification and arrest, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The route and movement of the suspects were traced through sustained technical surveillance and data analysis, which ultimately led to their identification and arrest, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Guddu is a habitual offender with prior involvement in seven cases of robbery and dacoity. He had earlier worked as a domestic servant at multiple locations and used that experience to identify vulnerable targets," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Guddu is a habitual offender with prior involvement in seven cases of robbery and dacoity. He had earlier worked as a domestic servant at multiple locations and used that experience to identify vulnerable targets," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raman was also found to be involved in similar criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raman was also found to be involved in similar criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amit is a notorious auto-lifter with involvement in 19 criminal cases. He was roped in by the gang to provide logistical support for executing the crime, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit is a notorious auto-lifter with involvement in 19 criminal cases. He was roped in by the gang to provide logistical support for executing the crime, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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"CCTV footage had shown multiple suspects approaching the residence and waiting for the right moment to enter, suggesting careful timing and coordination," a police source had said.

Efforts continue to trace the remaining accused and recover the looted property, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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