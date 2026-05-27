New Delhi, Residential properties with up to eight rooms and 16 beds may soon operate as Bed and Breakfast units in Delhi under a draft policy proposing Silver and Gold categories, mandatory CCTV cameras, police verification and compliance with safety and hygiene norms.

Delhi draft B&B policy proposes 8 rooms, 16 beds limit, silver-gold categories; makes CCTV mandatory

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The policy introduces two categories Gold and Silver with classification based on room size, furnishings, sanitation standards, guest amenities and safety arrangement, a senior official said.

As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the national capital were registered under the Delhi government's 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme since its launch.

For Gold Category establishments, guest rooms must have a minimum area of 120 square feet and include facilities such as wardrobes, study tables, televisions, filtered drinking water, proper ventilation and cooling arrangements including fans or air-conditioners wherever necessary, he told PTI.

Bathrooms in the Gold Category would require western-style toilets, running hot and cold water, ventilation systems, proper drainage and enhanced toiletries, he said.

Silver Category establishments would have comparatively relaxed standards, including a minimum room size of 100 square feet along with clean bedding, cooling facilities, filtered water and dedicated or attached bathrooms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said that the draft Delhi Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026, put up for public feedback by the Department of Tourism, seeks to overhaul the existing framework for neighbourhood-based accommodation by simplifying registration rules and introducing detailed standards for hygiene, infrastructure, safety and guest services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said that the draft Delhi Bed and Breakfast Policy 2026, put up for public feedback by the Department of Tourism, seeks to overhaul the existing framework for neighbourhood-based accommodation by simplifying registration rules and introducing detailed standards for hygiene, infrastructure, safety and guest services. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The draft policy emphasised on guest safety and operational standards. All registered B&B units would be required to maintain guest registers, conduct police verification and comply with foreign guest reporting norms.

Safety measures such as fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, emergency contact displays and functional door locks have also been made mandatory. CCTV cameras, where installed, would only be permitted at entrances and common areas, he explained.

The proposed rules further require daily cleaning of guest rooms, bathrooms and common areas, proper waste segregation, adequate ventilation and hygienic preparation of food wherever meals are provided, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition, an owner, manager or caretaker would have to remain present or available at the premises at all times to assist guests and respond during emergencies, the official said and added that the policy also seeks to preserve the residential character of neighbourhoods by prohibiting commercial restaurants, banquet activities, bars, hotel-style signage and structural alterations that violate zoning norms.

Designed to promote smaller, community-based stays as an alternative to conventional hotels, the proposed policy aims to increase accommodation capacity in Delhi by encouraging homeowners to convert part of their residential premises into licensed B&B establishments, according to him.

He said the revised framework has been prepared in response to changing travel preferences, with more tourists now opting for affordable and personalised stays that offer local cultural experiences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the proposed rules, only residential properties would qualify for registration as B&B units. Hotels, lodges, hostels, guest houses, serviced apartments and properties operating banquet or commercial hospitality facilities would remain outside the scope of the policy, he shared with PTI.

The draft also proposes a self-certification and self-renewal mechanism under which applications would be processed online. A deemed approval system has been proposed to ensure registrations are granted within seven working days after submission of required documents and payment of fees, as per the official.

However, the government would continue to retain powers to inspect establishments and take action in cases of violations, repeated complaints or safety concerns.

Official said the revamped framework is intended to create safer and more standardised homestay accommodation in Delhi while also generating additional income opportunities for residents and strengthening the city's tourism infrastructure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of publication of the draft policy, he said.

Under the scheme launched in 2007, the Delhi government used to register people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days. A Bed and Breakfast unit provides home-like affordable accommodation and food to visitors.

"The bed and breakfast scheme had many gaps. We plan to revisit the scheme and see if we can provide incentives to homestay owners and also assure them of promotion through the government's platforms," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.