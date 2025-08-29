Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Delhi: E-rickshaw carying school children topples; girl dies

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 12:38 pm IST

The accident occurred around 7.35am near Maujpur Chowk when the e-rickshaw collided with a bike and toppled over.

An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday morning after an e-rickshaw carrying a group of schoolchildren overturned in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area, police said.

A purported video of the incident shows the rickshaw colliding with the bike.(HT_PRINT/Representative)
According to investigators, the accident occurred around 7.35am near Maujpur Chowk when the e-rickshaw collided with a bike and toppled over. The bike rider also fell to the ground and sustained injuries.

Police said the children were trapped under the overturned vehicle, but the driver fled the spot immediately and has yet to be arrested. A purported video of the incident shows the rickshaw colliding with the bike.

A resident said three children and a teacher were inside the rickshaw. “All of them were rescued by locals, but the eight-year-old, who was seated on the side, sustained serious injuries,” the resident said.

The girl was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said, “At the hospital, the girl’s father told us that his wife was accompanying their daughter to a private school in Shahdara. On the way, they hired an e-rickshaw.”

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was filed against the driver.

