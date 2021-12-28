Delhi East civic body alleges govt still owes dues worth 500 crore

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday said the Delhi government still owes the civic body around ₹500 crore in funds.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said that in the financial year 2020-21, the corporation had a balance of ₹300 crore till April 2021. “Till December 27, the corporation has got ₹1286.28 crore as revenue. In total, ₹1586.28 crore was with the corporation, out of which we spent ₹1494.76 crore on salary and other items. Out of total ₹1286.28 crore, the Delhi government has so far given only ₹780.43 crore under the salary and plan scheme. Due to non-payment of other dues of the EDMC by the Delhi government, the EDMC is facing acute financial crisis,” he said.

Reacting sharply to recent allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) councillors are illegally collecting money from their respective wards, which should be deposited in the form of tax, he said that BJP councillors are collecting more revenue in form of property taxes, trade license fees, conversion charges and parking fees, compared to their AAP counterparts. “If we are the better performers, how can they accuse us of these things? The fact is that BJP councillors are very active in their wards,” he said.

When contacted, AAP councillor and leader of opposition in the EDMC, Manoj Tyagi, said that BJP councillors have no other job than to use “unparliamentary” words against women councillors and accuse the AAP for all their failures. “It’s a joke to say that generating more revenue means no corruption is going on. If their councillors are generating more revenue, how can then they prove that they are honest? If they accuse Delhi government for not clearing their dues, the BJP-ruled EDMC should give the details of those dues, not of their income and expenditure. To best of my knowledge, the Delhi government doesn’t owe any dues to EDMC,” he said.

