Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi East civic body alleges govt still owes dues worth 500 crore
delhi news

Delhi East civic body alleges govt still owes dues worth 500 crore

Reacting sharply to recent allegations made by AAP leaders that BJP councillors are illegally collecting money from their respective wards, the MCD mayor said that BJP councillors are collecting more revenue in the taxes as compared to their AAP counterparts
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said that in the financial year 2020-21, the corporation had a balance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore till April 2021. (Representational image/Mint Archive)
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said that in the financial year 2020-21, the corporation had a balance of 300 crore till April 2021. (Representational image/Mint Archive)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday said the Delhi government still owes the civic body around 500 crore in funds.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, said that in the financial year 2020-21, the corporation had a balance of 300 crore till April 2021. “Till December 27, the corporation has got 1286.28 crore as revenue. In total, 1586.28 crore was with the corporation, out of which we spent 1494.76 crore on salary and other items. Out of total 1286.28 crore, the Delhi government has so far given only 780.43 crore under the salary and plan scheme. Due to non-payment of other dues of the EDMC by the Delhi government, the EDMC is facing acute financial crisis,” he said.

Reacting sharply to recent allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) councillors are illegally collecting money from their respective wards, which should be deposited in the form of tax, he said that BJP councillors are collecting more revenue in form of property taxes, trade license fees, conversion charges and parking fees, compared to their AAP counterparts. “If we are the better performers, how can they accuse us of these things? The fact is that BJP councillors are very active in their wards,” he said.

When contacted, AAP councillor and leader of opposition in the EDMC, Manoj Tyagi, said that BJP councillors have no other job than to use “unparliamentary” words against women councillors and accuse the AAP for all their failures. “It’s a joke to say that generating more revenue means no corruption is going on. If their councillors are generating more revenue, how can then they prove that they are honest? If they accuse Delhi government for not clearing their dues, the BJP-ruled EDMC should give the details of those dues, not of their income and expenditure. To best of my knowledge, the Delhi government doesn’t owe any dues to EDMC,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out