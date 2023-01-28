Delhi: Electrician stabbed to death near Surajmal Park in Vivek Vihar area

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area on Thursday evening, police said, adding they have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A senior police officer identified the victim as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Jhilmil Colony and an electrician.

Police said the Vivek Vihar police station received information at 7.37pm regarding a quarrel near Surajmal park. “The caller said some people were quarrelling with each other and that an unknown person was injured and was being taken to hospital,” the officer said. When police reached the spot, they were told that the injured had already been moved and others had fled the spot.

At the hospital, doctors said that Singh, who was admitted with stab wounds, succumbed to injuries. “Preliminary probe revealed that victim and accused are known to each other and had a fight two days ago as well. On the day of the incident, both sides called each other to settle the matter and had a violent argument after which the suspects stabbed the victim. We have found that the motive was a monetary dispute but exact details will emerge once the suspects are held,” the officer said.

The officer said that a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vivek Vihar police station. “With the help of human intelligence, four suspects have been identified and multiple teams have swung into action to nab the accused,” the officer said.

In another incident, the body of a ragpicker was found in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area. “The man is unidentified. There are some injuries on his body, some blood near the temple and on the hands. A crime team was called to the spot for an inspection,” an investigator said.

Police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated.