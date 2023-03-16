Delhi excise case: Court extends interim bail granted to accused Amit Arora

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to Amit Arora, one of the accused in the money laundering case in the liquor policy excise case.

Arora was earlier granted interim bail for two weeks on the ground that his wife had to undergo gall stone surgery. The interim bail was later extended by the Delhi high court.

Advocate Sushil Bajaj and Ujjawal Anand submitted that Arora’s daughter has been suffering from issues related to mental health and also giving her board exams. Thus, they had sought an extension of interim bail for a period of 12 days.

On the other hand, ED submitted that the application is not maintainable as he had earlier filed an application seeking to interact with the daughter which was allowed.

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extended the interim bail till February 29, directing Arora to surrender before the jail superintendent.

Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November in relation to the money laundering case.

Arora was earlier named as one of the accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by ED in connection to the Delhi liquor excise policy case.