The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Butchibabu Gorantla, former chartered accountant of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, people familiar with the development said. Delhi excise case: ED quizzes former auditor of BRS leader Kavitha

Butchibabu’s questioning comes a day before Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is to appear before the agency for questioning in the same case. She was last questioned on Saturday.

Arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February, Butchibabu is currently out on bail. He, along with Arun Ramchandra Pillai, represented the interests of the so called South Group -- a group of people who are facing chares of cartelisation.

The agency has informed a Delhi court that Pillai and Butchibabu were staying at a five-star hotel in mid-March 2021, during the period when the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on Delhi excise policy was being finalised. It was in this draft that the profit margin for wholesalers was increased from 5% to 12%, the agency has said.

ED officials said the agency has sought details from the hotel about the persons under probe by the agency.

In his statement recorded before the ED on February 23, Butchibabu said “There was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and (former) deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) of Delhi. In that process, K Kavitha has also met Vijay Nair on 19th-20th March, 2021”.

“Vijay Nair was trying to impress K Kavitha with what he could do in the policy. Vijay Nair was acting on behalf of the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia. The understanding was that in exchange of the favours that can be done in the policy and in the Delhi liquor business for K Kavitha, some funds would be given to the AAP,” Butchibabu said in his statement to ED, reviewed by HT.

Kavitha, Kejriwal and Sisodia have rubbished charges against them.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied interim relief to the BRS leader, and posted her petition challenging the ED summons for hearing on March 24. In her petition, she had said that as per norms a woman cannot be summoned for questioning before ED in office and that her questioning should take place at her residence.

“Out of the deal that was between K Kavitha and top AAP leaders, she was given stakes in partnership with Sameer (Mahendru) and distribution of Pernod Ricard,” ED said in its remand note last Friday citing Butchibabu’s statement, while seeking Sisodia’s custody.

The South Group comprises YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Kavitha and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru. It was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Butchibabu in meetings with Vijay Nair and other liquor businessmen.