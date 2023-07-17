Schools in areas of Delhi affected by floods to stay shut till July 18

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the closure of all government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna till July 18.

“As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular issued on Sunday.

It added that if feasible, schools may arrange online classes for the students.

DoE added that all schools in the remaining DoE districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B, and New Delhi) shall be opened from Monday.

“The Heads of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance,” the circular said.

The DoE added that schools in all districts will function normally from Wednesday.

Because of the flood due to the rising water level in the Yamuna, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had directed the closure of all non-essential government offices, schools, as well as colleges in the city earlier this week.

