New Delhi, Fire-related emergencies in the national capital surged sharply in April, rising 73 per cent from March, while 32 people have died in fire accidents between January and April this year, according to official data. Delhi: Fire incidents jump 73 pc in April, 32 deaths in 4 months

According to the Delhi Fire Services' 'Call Summary 2026', as many as 2,663 fire-related calls were made in April alone, a steep rise compared to 1,538 in March and 1,096 in February. January recorded 1,396 fire calls, taking the total to 6,693 in the first four months of the year.

Overall emergency calls, including fire incidents, animal rescues and other assistance, also peaked in April at 3,914. The cumulative number of calls attended by the DFS stood at 12,008 from January to April.

Officials said the spike in April could be linked to rising temperatures and an increase in garbage and dry waste fires. The data showed that incidents involving garbage and rubbish fires rose from 441 in January to 725 in April, indicating a steady upward trend.

In terms of casualties, March recorded the highest number of deaths due to fire incidents at 15, followed by six each in January and February, and five in April.

In May, at least 10 people have died so far. On May 4, a devastating fire ripped through a residential building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, killing nine people from two families, including a toddler. An air-conditioner blast is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

The overall death count across all emergency categories stood at 428 during the period, the data showed.

Despite the rising number of fire-related incidents, prompt response by personnel helped save 837 lives, with April alone accounting for 261 rescues, the highest monthly figure this year, the data showed.

Officials said The Delhi Fire Service also undertook extensive rescue operations involving animals and birds. A total of 1,254 animals and 947 birds were rescued in past the four months.

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