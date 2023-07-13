Secretariat, Civil Lines flooded: Schools shut in affected areas, announces Kejriwal

As Yamuna's water level touched 208.46 metres on Thursday morning with the flood water entering the main city, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools in the flooded areas will remain shut as the government works on a war footing to rescue people. The chief minister made a fresh appeal to people to not go to the flooded areas. The government is continuing the evacuation work, Kejriwal said urging for cooperation at the time of emergency. The Delhi flood situation has become a political flashpoint with Kejriwal shifting the blame to Haryana's release of the water from the Hathnikund barrage. Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking Centre's intervention to slow the water flow from Haryana towards Delhi.

Kejriwal made a fresh appeal on Thursday to not visit the flooded areas of the national capital.

Delhi flood: Follow LIVE updates

On Wednesday, the Yamuna water level breached the all-time high mark though it has stopped raining in Delhi. Kejriwal said the water that was released from Haryana has flooded the city and it will subside in two-three days. On Thursday, water entered ITO, Civil Lines as the low lying areas are already flooded.

Delhi flood: Areas to avoid because of traffic diversion

1. Outer Ringh Road (Rohini to ISBT)

2. GTK Road to ISBT (from Sonepat side)

3. GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover

4. Singhu border

5. Mukarba Chowk

6. Bhalswa

Delhi Secretariat flooded

On Thursday, main parts of Delhi witnessed massive flooding thought no fresh rainfall took place. Delhi Secretariat which hoises Kejriwal's office was flooded. The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also under water. The Ring Road stretchbetween Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement.

Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony has been closed.

