Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna flowing 2.72m above danger mark in Delhi

Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported a loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, for the past few days leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. People waiting for help at the Yamuna Sabzi Mandi wade through floodwaters near Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode. Thousands of people staying national capital’s low-lying areas were shifted to safe places as a precautionary measure.