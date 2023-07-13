Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna flowing 2.72m above danger mark in Delhi
Live

Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna flowing 2.72m above danger mark in Delhi

Jul 13, 2023 05:15 AM IST
Monsoon LIVE Updates: According to the Delhi government, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places. 

Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported a loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, for the past few days leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

People waiting for help at the Yamuna Sabzi Mandi wade through floodwaters near Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
People waiting for help at the Yamuna Sabzi Mandi wade through floodwaters near Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode. Thousands of people staying national capital’s low-lying areas were shifted to safe places as a precautionary measure. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:15 AM IST

    Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting over rising water level of Yamuna

    Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river, PTI reported. 

    "The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon, CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting," DDMA officials said.

Monsoon LIVE: Yamuna flowing 2.72m above danger mark in Delhi

india news
Published on Jul 13, 2023 05:15 AM IST

Monsoon LIVE Updates: According to the Delhi government, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places. 

People waiting for help at the Yamuna Sabzi Mandi wade through floodwaters near Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Govt-assinged land to be transferable in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by the state CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has decided to amend the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977, there by conferring full rights to those in possession of government assigned lands for more than 20 years

Andhra government to confer full rights to those in possession of government assigned lands for more than 20 years. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Stalin urges Goyal to allot 10k MT of wheat, tur dal to state

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin requested Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday to allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal every month from the central stock so that these items can be sold through state cooperative outlets to “cool the prices”

Chennai: CM M K Stalin requested Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday to allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal every month from the central stock to cool the rising food prices. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:08 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tribal boy killed in school, Andhra cops launch manhunt for two

Police have launched a manhunt for two unknown miscreants who abducted a nine-year-old tribal boy from his hostel room, strangled him and dumped his body on the school premises in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

A class 4 tribal student from Andhra Pradesh was kidnapped and murdered by unknown miscreants. (Representational Image)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:07 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

BRS protests against TPCC president’s farmer remark

The BRS on Wednesday launched state-wide protest against the statement made by Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, allegedly opposing the round-the-clock power supply to farmers in the state free of cost

BRS MLC K Kavitha with party workers raises slogans during a protest against Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy over his remarks on free electricity to farmers, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Have power to arrest, take custody of Balaji, ED tells HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represents ED in the arrest of Senthil Balaji argued in the Madras HC that ED has the powers to arrest and take custody of DMK minister under PMLA

On June 14, ED arrested Senthil Balaji on charges of money laundering linked to a case back in 2014 in the state transport department. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:05 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Before UCC, need uniform caste code: DMK opposes UCC

Among Tamil Nadu’s population, 87% are Hindus, 7% Christians and 6% Muslims, Durai Murgan said, describing the state as a “paradise for peaceful coexistence of all religions”

DMK was responding to the Law Commission, which has sought views of the public about the implementation of UCC. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:05 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Panchayat poll results subject to court’s final orders: Calcutta HC

The court directed the SEC to inform the candidates who have been declared elected that the result might change depending on the court’s order

The HC on Wednesday said that the final results of the West Bengal panchayat election will be subject to its final orders on a batch of petitions that ranged from seeking repolling in several booths to a probe by the CBI in the poll-linked violence (Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

Ruckus in Bihar assembly as BJP pushes for Tejashwi’s resignation

The land-for-jobs scam pertains to taking land from 12 candidates in return for jobs in the Railways between 2004 and 2009

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha with BJP legislators demonstrating outside Bihar assembly in Patna (Santosh Kumar/ HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

West Bengal rural poll violence: 6 more killed, death toll reaches 48

Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people died in poll-related violence and announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

Security personnel patrolling an area in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. (HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka: School bus driver sacked for misbehaving with students in Belagavi

A private school in Karnataka terminated a school bus driver for allegedly misbehaving with girl students by touching their bodies. The school management suspended and later terminated the driver's employment after receiving complaints from parents. The management did not file a police complaint to avoid defaming the school.

A private English medium school in Belagavi terminated one of the school bus drivers on charges of misbehaving with girl students (Agencies/Representative use)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Inflation rises to 4.81% but factory output surprises positively with 5.2% growth

The latest number positively surprised analysts since it turned out marginally higher than the Bloomberg forecast of 5%

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 12:51 AM IST
ByPavitra Kanagaraj

26k-crore supplementary budget passed in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh assembly passed a supplementary budget of ?26,000 crore for welfare schemes before adjourning sine die three days ahead of schedule.

Jagdish Devda (Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Shah lauds Nabard, says farmers to be issued Rupay credit cards

The minister said the state-run bank was the “spine of the nation” and the country’s progress and prosperity wouldn’t have been possible without it

Union home minister Amit Shah during the 42nd foundation day of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amit Shah Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

6 PFI members convicted for chopping Kerala professor’s palm in 13-year-old case

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will pronounce the sentence on Thursday afternoon.

On July 4, 2010, TJ Joseph, the former head of Malayalam department of Newman College in Thodupuzha, was waylaid and attacked by a group of PFI workers when he was returning home. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 03:26 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Thursday, July 13, 2023
