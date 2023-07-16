Delhi flood LIVE updates: 3 drown in water-filled pit in Dwarka, probe underway
Delhi flood news LIVE updates: As the water level of the Yamuna River continue to recede, situation of waterlogging prevails after the national capital received fresh spell of rain on Saturday evening. Similarly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall today, keeping Delhiites on tenterhooks.
At 11pm, the river flowed at 206.54m, down from 207.98m at 11pm on Friday but still well above the danger mark of 205.33m. Areas such as Rajghat, ITO area, Salimgarh underpass, parts of Mukherjee Nagar, Yamuna Bazar, Hakikat Nagar and Jaitpur were still waterlogged.
However, some key roads including Vikas Marg, Metcalfe Café Road, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan as well as some closed parts of the Ring Road and Boulevard Road have been reopened despite having some water on these stretches.
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 07:22 AM
Delhi flood live: ITO, Akshardham areas remain flooded
As waterlogging continues in low-lying areas of the national capital despite the receding water level of the Yamuna River, the ITO and Akshardham areas remained flooded.
At 6 am on Sunday, the water level of the Yamuna recorded at the Old Railway Bridge was 206.14 meters.
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:27 AM
Severe waterlogging in Delhi
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:16 AM
More rain to follow today. What IMD says
Parts of Delhi received a short but intense spell of rain on Saturday evening, leading to localised situations of waterlogging, and traffic snarls in some areas of the Capital. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, with light to moderate rain in the latter part of the day. Read more
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:15 AM
Going out today? Avoid these routes to steer clear of traffic congestion
According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late on Saturday night, traffic movement is affected on some roads due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.
Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged. Read more
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:13 AM
Delhi flood misery: What people saved, and what they left behind
A teary-eyed, wistful Priyanka wanted to get hold of just a few of her belongings. A necklace, she said, was one of them, gifted by her friends on her birthday. What was left with her were her schoolbag and textbooks, as it was when she returned from school on July 12 to see that her home in Jaitpur’s Vishwakarma colony was in knee-deep water. Read more
- Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:11 AM
3 boys drown in water pit of under-construction golf course in Dwarka
Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Saturday.
The police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out, a senior officer said.
It was found that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.