Delhi flood LIVE updates: 3 drown in water-filled pit in Dwarka, probe underway

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: As the water level of the Yamuna River continue to recede, situation of waterlogging prevails after the national capital received fresh spell of rain on Saturday evening. Similarly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall today, keeping Delhiites on tenterhooks.

A view of the flooded Civil Lines area as the Yamuna water flows above danger level(Hindustan Times)

At 11pm, the river flowed at 206.54m, down from 207.98m at 11pm on Friday but still well above the danger mark of 205.33m. Areas such as Rajghat, ITO area, Salimgarh underpass, parts of Mukherjee Nagar, Yamuna Bazar, Hakikat Nagar and Jaitpur were still waterlogged.

However, some key roads including Vikas Marg, Metcalfe Café Road, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan as well as some closed parts of the Ring Road and Boulevard Road have been reopened despite having some water on these stretches.