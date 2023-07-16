Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt to pay 10,000 compensation to each flood-affected family, announces Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Delhi chief minister also announced setting up camps for those who lost their important documents like Aadhaar card in the floods.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a compensation of 10,000 to each flood-affected families. “Several poor families living near river Yamuna suffered huge losses. Some families lost all their belongings of their homes. We will give compensation of 10,000 to each families as part of financial help. We will set up special camps for those who lost important documents like Aadhaar card in the floods. We will provide school uniforms and books to the students who lost them during floods”, the chief minister tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the flood relief camp in a school at Mori Gate to assess the situation and provide support to the victims affected by the recent floods in low-lying areas around Yamuna, in New Delhi(HT photo)

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited a relief camp in North Delhi's Mori Gate. The chief minister tweeted,"We have set up relief camps in schools for those who were affected by floods in Delhi. I visited a relief camp at a school in Mori Gate. There are arrangements for food and toilets for the people staying in that camp".

Kejriwal said the efforts would be carried out to fill up mud with dry soil to expedite the drying process in flood-affected areas.

"The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals, including compensation for their losses," PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Kejriwal tweeted to inform that the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has been started. This will restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assembly constituencies namely Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam Vihar, Delhi Cantt and also in NDMC areas.

