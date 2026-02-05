New Delhi, As part of the Green Action Plan for 2026-27, the Delhi Forest Department is preparing for a large-scale plantation drive across the national capital, with plans to sow and maintain more than 7.19 lakh saplings across the south and west forest ranges worth more than ₹56.46 crore. Delhi forest dept plans plantation, maintenance of 7.19 lakh saplings under GAP 2026-27

The department has floated a series of tenders for plantation and maintenance work like fencing. The overall proposal includes the plantation of 3.22 lakh trees and 3.96 lakh shrubs at multiple locations under the South and West forest divisions.

"The focus will be on planting native species with a longer shelf life to ensure better survival and long-term ecological benefits. The groundwork is expected to begin soon after the bids are finalised. We are working towards making Delhi greener and improving the quality of its forests," a senior forest official told PTI.

One of the key proposals under the South Forest Division relates to the Maidan Garhi land, where the department plans to raise 71,000 trees and 76,000 shrubs in 2026-27 at an estimated cost of around ₹10.28 crore. The tender also provides for the fencing of the plantation area to safeguard the saplings.

In another tender under the same division, plantation has been proposed at the Dera land, involving 55,500 trees and 60,000 shrubs, with the total project cost pegged at ₹10.37 crore. Fencing around the plantation area is also part of the work.

A separate major tender under the South Forest Division covers plantation across Tughlakabad, Devli and Bhatti.

Under this proposal, 80,000 trees and 86,500 shrubs are to be planted at a total cost of more than ₹13.13 crore. While Tughlakabad will see 22,000 trees and 24,000 shrubs and Devli 500 trees and 500 shrubs, the largest share is planned for Bhatti, with 57,500 trees and 62,000 shrubs, along with the fencing of the plantation sites.

The West Forest Division has also cleared a major proposal for the Southern Ridge, where 1.25 lakh saplings, including 50,000 trees and 75,000 shrubs, are proposed to be planted. The tender, which includes the creation and maintenance of the plantation, carries an estimated cost of more than ₹10.69 crore.

Meanwhile, the Central Ridge is set to receive 1.65 lakh saplings under a separate tender, comprising 66,000 trees and 99,000 shrubs. The plantation and maintenance work for this stretch has been estimated to cost ₹11.96 crore, officials said.

They said the plantations planned under the Green Action Plan 2026-27 are meant not just to add more trees, but to build healthier and more sustainable forest ecosystems across the city.

