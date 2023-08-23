Survey for revamp of four Delhi markets completed

The Delhi government has concluded ground surveys of four markets — Kriti Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila — for their redevelopment, and will now hold consultations with stakeholders to take the project forward, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The redevelopment will resolve problems such as poor condition of toilets and inadequate parking facilities, say officials. (HT File)

In its 2022-23 budget, the Delhi government had earmarked ₹100 crore for the redevelopment of markets. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be the executing agency for the implementation of the project, which will be funded by the Delhi government, according to industry minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

During the surveys, teams consisting of government officials and stakeholders identified specific challenges in the project. “Among the common problems in the markets are poor condition of toilets, footpaths, inadequate parking facilities, overhead hanging electric wires, and solid waste management. In some markets waterlogging during rains is also one of the problems,” said an official aware of the matter.

The redevelopment plans will include solutions to these problems, said officials.

Officials of various market associations from these markets will now be called for consultations on the scope of the project, said another official, who did not want to be named.

“The officials of market associations know about the problems and challenges of these markets and their suggestions will be taken before the project moves further,” said the official.

For the redesigning of these markets, the government has also engaged the School of Planning and Architecture to carry out a design competition by inviting proposals from architectural firms across the world. Officials said that the competition is likely to be conducted in September-October.

“A design competition is likely to be launched in one and a half months through which we will invite the proposals from across the world. The government wants to develop the markets differently. For example, Kamla Nagar is to be developed as a youth hangout zone while Lajpat Nagar will be developed as a cloth and jewellery shopping destination. The designs should be unique to give the markets a different outlook,” said a third official.

The designs will be judged by a committee consisting of Delhi government officials, members of market associations and industry experts.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in June last year said that the design competition will be after six months. Bharadwaj in a recent review asked the concerned officials to expedite the project .

Officials said that the government wants to draw up a separate zonal development plan for each market to ensure that the redevelopment work is holistic and covers all the aspects. “The plans would include details of the status of basic civic amenities, urban infrastructure, problems/issues concerning the markets, stakeholder consultations to enable authorities for taking a uniform decision for the redevelopment of markets,” said another official.

Initially, the government had also planned to redevelop Sarojini Nagar Market and Khari Baoli. “As of now the redevelopment of Sarojini Market is not being taken up, while the redevelopment of Khari Baoli has been handed over to the SRDC (Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation),” said the official.

Chairman of the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal said that the redevelopment will boost the economy of the markets. “These are historic markets and draw thousands of people everyday. If the government offers better amenities, the buyers’ shopping experience will be enhanced,” said Goyal.