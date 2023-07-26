4 dry days during July-September notified in Delhi: Excise department

NEW DELHI: The sale of liquor will be prohibited for four days in Delhi during the July-September quarter, a Delhi government official said on Wednesday after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cleared the excise department’s proposal.

The Delhi government notifies the dry days every three months under the Delhi excise policy (File/Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city government notifies the dry days every three months.

The official said there will be a ban on liquor on account of Muharram (July 29), Independence Day, (August 15), Janmashtami (September 7), and Eid-e-Milad (September 28).

According to the Delhi Excise Rules, liquor vends cannot sell alcoholic beverages on any dry day but this prohibition does not apply to the sale of alcohol at duty-free shops or serving liquor at hotels, restaurants, bars and special events permitted by the department.

It is only on three national holidays, Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, that liquor can neither be sold nor served.

Currently, Delhi has 21 dry days in a year, one of the highest in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi government switched to notifying only three dry days in January 2022 following the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 that sought to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business. The plan, however, came to an abrupt end, when Delhi’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe and the new policy was scrapped. In October 2022, the government notified the longer list of dry days.

An excise department official said that the schedule of dry days is announced by the excise department and the number typically increases in years that also see elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON